Duffel Pack 2

Features
• 1680D Cordura® ballistic nylon exterior
• YKK® Japanese zippers
• Duraflex® plastic hardware
• Front-load main compartment for spacious storage and easy access
• Ventilated shoe compartment (fits up to men's size 13 shoes)
• Padded laptop pocket (fits up to 15.6” laptop)
• Quick-access top pocket for small valuables
• Multiple internal pockets for accessories
• Padded top and side handles for versatile carrying
• Expandable water bottle pocket
• Padded mesh back panel for enhanced comfort and breathability
• Sternum strap for comfort and stability
Dimensions
Length: 21.5" (55 cm)
Width: 12” (30 cm)
Depth: 8” (20 cm)
Volume
24.6 L
Weight
2.4 lbs