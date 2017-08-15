Duffel Pack 2
Black
The ultimate gym/work backpack.

The Duffel Pack 2 is a hybrid backpack for the gym and office. It features separate compartments for your gym essentials and work tools to keep you organized throughout the day.

Additional Colors: Gray, Navy

Estimated Ship Date: August 15, 2017

Features

• 1680D Cordura® ballistic nylon exterior
• YKK® Japanese zippers
• Duraflex® plastic hardware
• Front-load main compartment for spacious storage and easy access
• Ventilated shoe compartment (fits up to men's size 13 shoes)
• Padded laptop pocket (fits up to 15.6” laptop)
• Quick-access top pocket for small valuables
• Multiple internal pockets for accessories
• Padded top and side handles for versatile carrying
• Expandable water bottle pocket
• Padded mesh back panel for enhanced comfort and breathability
• Sternum strap for comfort and stability

Dimensions

Length: 21.5" (55 cm)
Width: 12” (30 cm)
Depth: 8” (20 cm)

Volume

24.6 L

Weight

2.4 lbs

Simplicity Redefined

Discover what's new in the Duffel Pack 2.

 
 
 

Redesigned from the ground up to store your gym/work gear.

 
 

Larger main compartment for spacious storage.

 
 

Larger shoe pocket with improved ventilation.

 
 

New organization pockets for your work essentials.

 
 

New quick access pocket for your everyday carry.

 
 

New accessory pocket with key ring attachment.

 
 

Improved, ergonomic shoulder straps for comfort and fit.

 
 

Durable, water-resistant 1680D Cordura® ballistic nylon exterior

Available August 15, 2017

The Duffel Pack 2 launches on August 15, 2017. Pre-order yours today.

